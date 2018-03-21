Prep softball: Warriors edge Hawks 7-5 in eight innings

1 of 5

After a close play at second base and a short verbal exchange with a Mountlake Terrace baserunner, Edmonds-Woodway Warrior Heidi Davis could feel an adrenaline rush coming.

The senior rode that wave to a Warrior victory.

Davis hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday to give E-W a 7-5 extra-inning win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League conference match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Davis’ shot through the right side of the Terrace infield drove in teammates Mya Fegler and Kyra Collingridge to break up a 5-5 tie and put the Warriors into the lead. Collingridge capped off a the E-W victory on the mound by pitching a scoreless bottom of the eighth.

Davis confessed that an on-the-field exchange in the seventh inning with Terrace third baseman Jazz Zenk pumped her up for her game-winning at-bat. Zenk had been called safe at second base in a close play involving Warrior shortstop Ciara Ortiz, a play that Davis thought ended with Ortiz tagging Zenk out.

“I thought we got the girl out at second (base),” Davis explained. “And then I was like ‘way to get her out Ciara,’ just trying to pick her up.”

After Zenk responded with words directed out to Davis in centerfield, she carried the emotions she was feeling to the plate in the eighth inning. “I was just really hyped up and wanted to get some runs in ‘cause I wanted to win this game really badly,” she said. “So I just took all that energy and channelled it into hitting the crap out of the ball.”

Davis not only had the game-winning hit but led the Warrior offensive attack by getting three hits in five plate appearances in the game. E-W Coach Mike Venable awarded the senior the team game ball after the contest.

While Davis’ eighth-inning single will be remembered as the game winner, Terrace Coach Shannon Rasmussen pointed to a sloppy third-inning performance by her Hawks as the deciding factor in the tilt. The Hawks committed four errors leading to five unearned Warrior runs in the frame.

“That kind of killed us right there,” Rasmussen said. “That was the difference in the game. If we didn’t pile up the errors right there, we could have gotten out of that a little earlier (and) we would have been good to go.”

Sophomore Laney Flynn pitched all eight innings for Terrace, scattering 11 hits and striking out two. But Collingridge earned the victory by giving up just eight hits and striking out three for E-W.

Wednesday’s nail-biter was the latest in a string of Warrior-Hawk battles over the past three years. Since the start of the 2015-2016 season, E-W has won three of the five match-ups between the two teams; the five games have been decided by a total of 10 runs.

“They always are good games; they’re tough games,” Rasmussen noted about the recent Warrior-Hawk clashes. “They’re always close and they always go one way or another. I feel they’re always like that. I feel like it’s a good rivalry between us. We’re always pretty competitive with each other.”

Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace will meet on the softball diamond again this season on April 27 at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Softball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, March 21

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 — 7 11 2

Mountlake Terrace 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 5 8 7

Winning pitcher: Kyra Collingridge (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-3 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, March 23, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Friday, March 23, 4 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

— By Doug Petrowski