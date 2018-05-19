Prep softball: Terrace eliminated from district tourney after loss to Lynden

Now in her junior year, Breanna Swendt has been a three-year starting pitcher for the Lynden Lions varsity softball team. On Friday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks discovered just why Swendt has been a key member of recent Lynden teams.

Swendt held the high-scoring Hawks to just four hits and starred in the Lions’ 6-1 victory over Terrace in a District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game played at Janicki Fields in Sedro-Woolley.

With the loss, Terrace was eliminated from the district tourney and had its 2018 season ended.

The Hawks, who entered the game averaging almost nine runs per outing this year, picked up their only run in the first inning but then saw their offense get shut down by Swendt. The Lynden junior pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out three Hawks along the way.

The Lions pounded out 10 hits against the Hawk pitching duo of starter Kierra Scott and reliever Jazz Zenk. Alexis Fredin led the Lynden hitting offense with three hits and two RBIs.

The game was the finale for four Terrace seniors: Zenk, Sammy Ruiz, Amaya Kaupp and Makayla Handel.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2334&sport=15.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Lynden, May 18 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 2

Lynden 0 1 1 2 0 2 x — 6 10 0

Winning pitcher: Breanna Swendt (Lynden)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-11 overall; Lynden 17-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2018 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski