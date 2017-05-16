Prep softball preview: Postseason play begins Wednesday for Hawks

After complying a 15-4 overall record and earning a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference co-championship this year, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will now turn their attention to the postseason – one that the Hawks hope will include another trip to a state tournament.

The Hawks open their postseason on Wednesday, May 17, when they take on either Bellingham or Archbishop Murphy in the second round of the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley. Win or lose, Terrace will play a second tourney game approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of their first game on Wednesday.

The top three teams to come out of the 12-team district tourney will punch their tickets to the WIAA 2A State Softball Tournament to be held May 26-27 in Selah.

The Hawks last qualified for a state softball championship tourney weekend in 2013.

Terrace, the no. 2 seed in this year’s District 1/2 tournament, could clinch a state tourney spot if they can win twice on Wednesday. If the Hawks can split a pair of games Wednesday, they will return to Janicki Fields on Friday, May 19, with a trip to Selah still a possibility.

The Hawks are led by senior co-captains Kira Doan and Gabby Calhoun; Doan is expected to see plenty of action on the pitching mound this week, with some help from Calhoun and freshman Kierra Scott.

Terrace has four freshmen on the district tournament roster; first-year player Jenna Maxfield had an outstanding regular season, concluding with a WIAA Player of the Week award early this month.

Juniors Jazz Zenk and Sammy Ruiz will not only hold down the left side of the infield for the Hawks, but will be expected to contribute significantly at the plate.

The District 1/2 tourney will be a big test for the Hawks as the competition includes two undefeated squads (no.1-seed Sehome and No.3-seed Cedarcrest each went 20-0 this year) and five Northwest Conference teams that combined for a regular season record of 97-22.

To view the 2017 District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1968&sport=15.

–By Doug Petrowski