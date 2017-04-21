Prep softball: Nine-game winning streak for Hawks after victory against M-G

1 of 6

If the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were looking ahead to some big games next week, it didn’t show on Friday.

Terrace easily got past the Marysville Getchell Chargers 10-0 in five innings Friday in a Wesco League contest played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the victory, the Hawks’ ran their current winning streak to nine games.

Kira Doan gave up just four hits in the mercy rule-shortened game against M-G, struck out five and walked just three. The senior also powered the offense by going three-for-four at the plate with a double, five RBI’s and scoring two runs herself.

Gabby Calhoun went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks and scoring three runs for the Hawks; Amaya Kaupp chipped in with a hit in three plate appearances and three RBI’s while Sammy Ruiz went 2-for-3 and a double.

During their current nine-game winning streak Terrace has outscored their opponents 100-22.

That winning streak will be tested on Monday, April 24, when the Hawks face what might be their toughest challenge of the season when they travel to Snohomish to face the 11-1 Panthers. Snohomish is current ranked near the top of a number of state 3A softball polls, including the no. 2 spot in the Tacoma News Tribune 3A state rankings.

The Hawks also have games scheduled against Marysville-Pilchuck, Arlington and Edmonds-Woodway next week; the Friday, April 28 clash with E-W will be the first time the two teams have meet since March 22 when the Warriors defeated Terrace 12-10, the Hawks’ only Wesco League loss of the season so far.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports results on Friday, the Hawks baseball team jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings then held on to defeat the Oak Harbor Wildcats 7-4 in a Wesco League matchup played at Oak Harbor High School.

Terrace sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the second inning, scoring six runs and giving starter Josh Ernst and reliever Kendall Yackley the chance hold the Wildcats at bay and close out a victory.

On Saturday, April 22, the Hawks will finish a game against the Shorewood Thunderbird that had been started and completed on April 12, but the result of the game was overturned by Wesco League officials. A protest by Terrace Coach Andrew Watters of a first inning balk call was upheld by league officials, creating the need for the game to be replayed from the point of the call. The Hawks and T-Birds will resume the contest in the bottom of the first inning; game time at Meridian Field in Shoreline is 1 p.m.

Prep Softball: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, April 21

Marysville-Getchell 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 4 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 5 3 2 x x — 10 11 1

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Brianna Palm (Marysville-Getchell)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-2 overall; Marysville-Getchell 7-4 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 8-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Monday, April 24, 4 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, April 21

Terrace 0 6 1 0 0 0 0 — 7 7 1

Oak Harbor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 4 9 0

Winning pitcher: Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: John Lovendale (Oak Harbor)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-7 overall; Oak Harbor 2-12 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Saturday, April 22, 1 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline (completion of game started April 12)

–By Doug Petrowski