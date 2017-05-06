Prep softball: Mercy rule enacted in Terrace victory over Shorewood

1 of 4

Behind the gutsy performance of Kierra Scott, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their 14th game of the year on Friday, a 12-2 mercy-rule thumping of the Shorewood Thunderbirds, at Meridian Park in Shoreline.

Scott pitched a complete game three-hitter despite being hit in the left shoulder with a batted ball early in the contest. The freshman stayed in the game, icing the shoulder between innings, to earn the win on the mound.

The Hawks pounded out 13 hits against T-Bird pitching, led by the hot bat of freshman Jenna Maxfield who went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double. Sammy Ruiz added to the hitting attack by going 2-for-3 with a double while Sarah Davis went 3-for-4 for Terrace.

The Hawks will finish off the 2017 regular season with a pair of Wesco League South Conference rivalry games next week: on Monday, May 8, Terrace will host the Lynnwood Royals, then on Tuesday, May 9, the Hawks will cap off the season with a matchup against Meadowdale, a game that might determine the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference regular season champion.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, May 5

Terrace 2 0 4 2 0 4 x — 12 13 0

Shorewood 0 0 0 2 0 0 x — 2 3 2

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Bonnie Paulson (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 14-3 overall; Shorewood 2-13 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-15 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Monday, May 8, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski