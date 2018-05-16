Prep softball: Hawks win one, lose one in District Tournament play

1 of 12

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks went 1-1 during the first day of competition at the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament in Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday and will be back for more tourney play on Friday, May 18, hoping to land a berth in the 2A state tournament later this month.

The Hawks will take on the Lynden Lions at 4 p.m. on Friday with the winner earning a spot at state; the winner will also play in the district tournament’s 3rd/4th place contest later on Friday evening against the winner of the Sedro-Woolley / Cedarcrest loser-out game.

Terrace, the no. 5 seed in the district tournament, prevailed in their first game on Wednesday 10-6 over the no. 4 seed Sedro-Woolley Cubs. The Hawks jumped out to a 7-1 lead after three innings and coasted to the victory. Sammy Ruiz led the Terrace attack with three hits, a walk and two RBI in the contest.

The Hawks didn’t have as much success in their second game on Wednesday, falling to the tournament’s no. 1 seed Sehome Mariners. Sehome scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to snatch the come-from-behind win. Ruiz had two more hits and two more RBI in the Terrace-Sehome match-up, but it wasn’t enough against the top-seeded Mariners.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2334&sport_id=15.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Sehome, May 16 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament semifinal game)

Terrace 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 4 9 3

Sehome 1 0 0 0 5 1 x — 7 10 3

Winning pitcher: Savannah Smith (Sehome)

Losing pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-10 overall; Sehome 19-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynden, Friday, May 18, 4 p.m. at Janicki Fields in Sedro-Woolley (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Sedro-Woolley, May 16 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament first round game)

Mountlake Terrace 4 0 3 0 0 2 1 — 10 12 2

Sedro-Woolley 1 0 0 0 0 4 1 — 6 6 4

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Avery Wagner (Sedro-Woolley)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 13-10 overall; Sedro-Woolley 12-9

–By Doug Petrowski