Prep softball: Hawks top Shorecrest, 16-6

On Senior Day, it was seniors Jazz Zenk, Amaya Kaupp and Sammy Ruiz who lead the way for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks as the team pummelled the Shorecrest Scots 16-6 in Wesco League softball action Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Zenk had two hits – one a grand slam home run – in four trips to the plate with five RBI and two runs scored for Terrace; Kaupp and Ruiz also went 2-for-4 each with Kaupp picking up three RBI while Ruiz hit a double and added an RBI in the Hawks’ victory.

Other Hawks having big days with the bat were Jenna Maxfield (2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored) and Laney Flynn (2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored).

Flynn also picked up the mound victory as the sophomore struck out five Scots and gave up just five hits in the contest.

Terrace never trailed on Friday, scoring 14 runs in the second inning to put the game early. It was the second straight mercy-rule win for the Hawks this week having defeated the Shorewood Thunderbirds 12-2 in five innings on Wednesday, May 2.

The Hawks have two games remaining in their 2018 regular season, both on the road. Terrace will travel to Lynnwood on Monday, May 7, to face the Royals, then head to Meadowdale on Tuesday, May 8, to challenge the Mavericks. With a victory in one of their two final games, Terrace will likely secure a home date when the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament begins on May 12.

Prep Softball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, May 4

Shorewood 0 0 0 2 4 x x — 6 5 4

Terrace 1 14 0 0 1 x x — 16 14 1

Winning pitcher: Laney Flynn (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Bonnie Paulson (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-8 overall; Shorecrest 3-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Monday, May 7, 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski