Prep softball: Hawks top Lynnwood, 10-1

The Lynnwood Royals softball team traveled to Mountlake Terrace Friday afternoon to take on the Lady Hawks in a Wesco 3A South conference game. They Royals drew first blood in the top if the first. After that, it was all Terrace as they scored ten unanswered runs to down Lynnwood, 10-1.

Lynnwood lead hitter Lauren Blue got things started for the Royals when she drew a walk in the first at bat of the game.

She advanced to second on a pass ball by the Terrace catcher. Then, two batters later, she scored when Angie Martin pulled a pitch into left field for the first hit of the game.

That proved to be all Hawks pitcher Kiera Scott would allow on the afternoon, holding Lynnwood to just two more hits and three base runners total over the next five innings while striking out seven.

Head coach Shannon Rasmussen spoke about her starting pitcher after the game.

“She came out and just started throwing strikes,” Rasmussen said. “We’ve been talking to her a lot about making sure she’s hitting her spots. Keeping it on the corners and keeping it low. She did a great job of keeping them off balance and making them hit the ball where our defense was so our defense could help her out.”

Heading into the fifth inning, Terrace held just a three-run lead at 4-1, until their bats woke up and pushed across three runs in the 5th and three more in the 6th to put the game away.

Putting the exclamation points on both those innings for the Hawks was Jazz Zenk.

In the 5th inning, Zenk ripped a ground ball between the short stop and third baseman into left field that plated two runs, and then in the 6th, she homered to center field for the 10th Hawk run. On the day, she was 3-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. She also relieved Scott in the seventh inning, retiring the Royals in order, ending the game.

Highlighting the Royals outing was Lauren Blue who got on base twice, once with the lead off walk, and then again with an infield hit in the top of the 6th as well as the lone Lynnwood run scored.

Starting pitcher Mayda Rieflin, who was coming off a sore shoulder last week that caused her to miss a couple games, appeared to be regaining some of the form that saw her selected to the All-Wesco 3A second team last season. Having been restricted with an innings cap her first couple outings back, she went the distance Friday night for Lynnwood.

Both teams will now head into spring break and not return to action until Tuesday, April 10 when Lynnwood will host Oak Harbor at 4 p.m at Lynnwood High School, while Mountlake Terrace will travel to Everett and take on the Seagulls in a game that starts at 7 p.m.

Wesco 3A South Girls Fastpitch Softball

Lynnwood 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0

Terrace 2 1 0 1 3 3 – 10 14 0

Lynnwood – 1-4 in Wesco 3A South, 1-7 Overall. The Royals next game will be Tuesday, April 10, when they host the Oak Harbor Wildcats beginning at 4 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace – 3-2 in Wesco 3A South, 4-4 Overall. The Hawk’s next game will be Tuesday, April 10, when they travel to Everett to take on the Seagulls in an evening game starting at 7 p.m.

–By Scott Williams