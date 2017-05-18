Prep softball: Hawks to compete in district championship after semifinal victory

1 of 5

An RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning by Gabby Calhoun capped off a dream day for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Wednesday as the Hawks won twice in the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament and earned a spot in next week’s WIAA 2A State Softball Tournament in central Washington.

Calhoun’s hit drove in teammate Kennedy Cooper from third base and gave Terrace a 3-2 victory over the Anacortes Seahawks in a district tourney semifinal game; the Hawks had advanced to the semifinal after defeated Bellingham 5-0 earlier in the day.

With Wednesday’s two triumphs, the Hawks will next play the undefeated and no. 1-seeded Sehome Mariners in the district tournament’s championship game, to be contested late Friday afternoon, May 19, at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley.

As Terrace is guaranteed a top-two finish in the District 1/2 tournament, the Hawks will be one of 16 squads to contend for the 2A state title next week. The WIAA state tournament takes place May 26-27 at Carlon Park in Selah, just north of Yakima.

A balanced hitting attack and superb pitching by senior Kira Doan carried the Hawks to their two district tournament victories on Wednesday.

Calhoun’s game-winner over Anacortes was her second RBI-single of the day as the senior also knocked in a run in Terrace’s win over Bellingham. Doan, Sammy Ruiz and Jazz Zenk also each had an RBI in the Hawks’ first game of the day; in addition, Zenk knocked in two runs with a first inning double in Terrace’s win over the Seahawks.

Doan started both games on the mound for the Hawks on Wednesday; the senior struck out seven and didn’t surrender a hit over six innings against Bellingham; the Hawks’ co-captain then pitched a complete game four-hitter, striking out 12, to defeat Anacortes.

With their two wins on Wednesday, Terrace – the district tourney no. 2 seed – raised their overall record for the season to 17-4. But the Hawks will be the underdog in the tournament’s championship game on Friday. Sehome is 22-0 this year, the only remaining 2A undefeated team in the state, and averages 10.8 runs per game while giving up just 1.5 runs per outing.

To view the entire 2017 District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1968&sport=15.

Prep Softball: Anacortes vs. Mountlake Terrace May 17 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament semifinal game)

Anacortes 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 — 2 4 1

Terrace 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 3 11 2

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Becca Bateman (Anacortes)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-4 overall; Anacortes 15-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sehome, Friday, May 19, approximately 6 p.m. at Janicki Fields in Sedro Woolley

Prep Softball: Bellingham vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 17 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Bellingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 1

Terrace 0 0 2 0 2 1 x — 5 8 0

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Eliza Rossman (Bellingham)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 17-4 overall; Bellingham 15-6 overall

–By Doug Petrowski