Prep softball: Hawks take first in division after victory against Arlington

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks took over first place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference on Thursday with a 10-6 victory over the visiting Arlington Eagles at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With a league mark of 10-2, the Hawks have a one-game lead over both the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Meadowdale Mavericks with just five games remaining in the 2017 regular season.

Terrace jumped to the top of the conference standings after their late-game victory on Thursday. The Hawks and Eagles were knotted up 5-5 after five-and-a-half innings, but Terrace scored five runs in their half of the sixth to pull away and grab the win.

Kierra Scott picked up the pitching victory for the Hawks by going six innings on the mound, giving up one earned run on three hits, striking out four Eagles and walking no one.

Jenna Maxfield was the offensive star of the day, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI’s. Hawk teammate Amaya Kaupp also knocked in two runs with a 2-for-4 hitting performance.

Terrace got the win despite struggling out in the field with eight errors.

“Yeah, we had a really rough game defensively,” Hawks’ Coach Shannon Rasmussen admitted. “Hopefully we got them all out today so we won’t have any tomorrow.”

Terrace will host the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors on Friday, April 28, in a big conference showdown at Mountlake Terrace High School; first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. The Hawks will be looking to not only hold onto first place, but to avenge a 12-10 loss to the Warriors back on March 22.

In other Mountlake Terrace action on Thursday, the Hawks’ girls tennis team loss their second straight match to the Lynnwood Royals this week, falling 7-0 at Lynnwood High School. Terrace was previously defeated by Lynnwood on Monday.

Prep Softball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, April 27

Arlington 0 3 0 0 0 2 1 — 6 6 3

Terrace 2 0 2 0 1 5 x — 10 10 8

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Taylor Zodrow (Arlington)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 11-3 overall; Arlington 4-9 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 4-11 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, April 28, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, April 27

Lynnwood 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-12 overall; Lynnwood 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorewood, Friday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. at Shorewood High School

Lynnwood next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Friday, April 28, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski