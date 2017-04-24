Prep softball: Hawks lose to Snohomish, 2-1

Mountlake Terrace’s Sammy Ruiz belted a solo home run but it was the only hit the Hawks could muster Monday as Terrace fell 2-1 to the Snohomish Panthers in a Wesco League showdown at Snohomish High School.

Ruiz’s second inning blast was the only blemish on an outstanding pitching performance by Snohomish’s Bailey Greenlee. The Panther junior threw a complete game one-hitter, striking out 15 Hawks in six innings.

Snohomish is undefeated (11-0) in Wesco League play this season and sit atop the 3A Wesco League North Conference standings; the Panthers are 12-1 overall.

The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Hawks. Terrace sits in second place in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference at 8-2, one-half game behind conference leader Meadowdale.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Monday, the Hawks girls’ tennis team loss 6-1 to the visiting Lynnwood Royals at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Hawks and the Royals will meet again, this time at Lynnwood High School, on Wednesday, April 26. First serves are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, April 24

Terrace 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 1 2

Snohomish 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 3 1

Winning pitcher: Bailey Greenlee (Snohomish)

Losing pitcher: unreported

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-3 overall; Snohomish 11-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 12-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, April 25, 4 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 24

Lynnwood 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Sea Choi (Lynnwood) by default; Kiya Ingram (Lynnwood) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Holly Davis (Lynnwood) defeated Natalie Rajcich (Mountlake Terrace) by default; Rachel Walsh (Lynnwood) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Taylor Fahey / Reilly Walsh (Lynnwood) defeated Emma Agricola / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Olivia Nguyen / Jamie Quach (Lynnwood) defeated Rosie Lee / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Ashlyn Dixon / Maika Troung (Lynnwood) defeated Jessie Sullivan / Teresa Vu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Records: Lynnwood 3-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-4 overall; Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-11 overall

Next match: Mountlake Terrace versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 26, 3:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski