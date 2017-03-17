Prep softball: Hawks lose season opener against Lake Stevens, 10-1

1 of 6

Helped by six Mountlake Terrace errors, the visiting Lake Stevens Vikings spoiled the Hawks’ season opener Thursday by running away with a 10-1 victory at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace could only muster three hits against Viking pitching, two off of starter Sara Johnson. The lefty struck out 13 Hawks and gave up only three base-on-balls over five innings to earn the win for Lake Stevens.

Sydney Hayes went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and scored two runs to lead the Viking offense; teammate Cameryn DuBois went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Jazz Zenk scored the only Hawk run and went 1-for-3 with a double.

Kira Doan pitched a complete game and gave up only three earned runs but was saddled with the loss for Terrace.

The Hawks will get right back into action on Friday, March 17, weather permitting, when they host the Mariner Marauders at Mountlake Terrace High School. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports on Thursday, the Hawk girls tennis team fell to the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 5-2 in their season opener at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Terrace will be home on Friday, March 17, to face the Marysville-Getchell Chargers beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Prep Softball: Lake Stevens at Mountlake Terrace, March 16

Lake Stevens 0 3 0 1 3 0 3 — 10 9 2

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 3 6

Winning pitcher: Sara Johnson (Lake Stevens)

Losing pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1 overall; Lake Stevens 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner, Friday, March 17, 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, March 16

Marysville-Pilchuck 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Friday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski