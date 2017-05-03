Prep softball: Hawks hold early lead for victory against Shorecrest

Mountlake Terrace's Kira Doan (right) beats the throw to Shorecrest first baseman Alexis Pezeshki Wednesday in the Hawks-Scots game played at Mountlake Terrace High School. (All photos by Jonah Wallace)
Terrace's Jenna Maxfield drives a low pitch over the outfield fence for a two-run homer.
The Hawks' Kierra Scott leaps for the ball.
Senior Kira Doan pitched 4.2 innings and struck out eight Scots to earn the win for Mountlake Terrace on Wednesday.
Terrace's Gabby Calhoun got in an inning of relief work.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings, then held on to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 12-8 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference matchup played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the victory, Terrace held on to its grasp on the division lead with a 12-2 league mark, one-game ahead of Meadowdale at 11-3.

The Hawks pounded out 15 hits – seven of them for extra bases – against Shorecrest pitcher Abbi Currah on Wednesday. Jenna Maxfield led the attack by going 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, a triple and four RBI’s. Teammate Sammy Ruiz went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI’s in the Hawk win.

Kira Doan pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, giving up four hits and striking out eight to earn the victory.

Terrace will head over to Meridian Park in Shoreline on Friday, May 5, for a rare 6 p.m. game when they face the struggling Shorewood Thunderbirds, winners of just two of 16 games this year.

Prep Softball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, May 3

Shorecrest     0   0   3     0   4   0     1     —      8      9    1
Terrace           5   4   2     1   0   0     x     —    12    15    0

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)
Losing pitcher: Abbi Currah (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-3 overall; Shorecrest 3-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, May 5, 6 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

–By Doug Petrowski

