Prep softball: Hawks hold early lead for victory against Shorecrest

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks jumped out to a 9-0 lead after two innings, then held on to defeat the Shorecrest Scots 12-8 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference matchup played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the victory, Terrace held on to its grasp on the division lead with a 12-2 league mark, one-game ahead of Meadowdale at 11-3.

The Hawks pounded out 15 hits – seven of them for extra bases – against Shorecrest pitcher Abbi Currah on Wednesday. Jenna Maxfield led the attack by going 2-for-2 with a two-run homer, a triple and four RBI’s. Teammate Sammy Ruiz went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI’s in the Hawk win.

Kira Doan pitched four-and-two-thirds innings, giving up four hits and striking out eight to earn the victory.

Terrace will head over to Meridian Park in Shoreline on Friday, May 5, for a rare 6 p.m. game when they face the struggling Shorewood Thunderbirds, winners of just two of 16 games this year.

Prep Softball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, May 3

Shorecrest 0 0 3 0 4 0 1 — 8 9 1

Terrace 5 4 2 1 0 0 x — 12 15 0

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Abbi Currah (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 13-3 overall; Shorecrest 3-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, May 5, 6 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

–By Doug Petrowski