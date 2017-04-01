Prep softball: Hawks handle Lynnwood with 8-1 victory

Mountlake Terrace third baseman Jazz Zenk broke open the game against Lynnwood with a two-out grand slam home run in a game the Hawks would go on to win 8-1. Friday’s win was the fourth in four games this week for the Hawks softball team.

“Jazz always comes through in the clutch and I said to myself, ‘can you please just hit a grand-slam here,’ knowing that she has the power and even if she just hit it hard it would be a gap shot and we’d clear the bases,” said MTHS coach Shannon Rasmussen.

The Hawks went into the top of the fourth ahead 2-0. Kira Doan, Kiera Scott and Jamie Bingaman were on board when Zenk sent a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall. The Hawk junior said her approach to the at bat was the same as it always is.

“Every time I come up with runners on I’m always thinking home run, but I have to calm myself down and just try and hit it to the right side and drive in runners,” Zenk said. “This time, the ball carried and I got the home run.”

Friday’s game was the first start of the season for Hawks pitcher Kierra Scott. The freshman pitched two innings on Monday, striking out all six batters she faced and Rasmussen figured it was time to give her a shot.

“She did great and it really helped her calm down after Jazz’s hit,” she said.

Scott would go on to pitch a complete game, her only real trouble coming in the bottom of the fourth. Lynnwood shortstop Maddie Morgan hit a home run, then after Scott walked the next two batters Rasmussen came out to talk with her.

“I just wanted to make sure she wasn’t tired. She hasn’t pitched hardly at all this season.” Scott responded, first with a force out to third, then a double play to end the inning.

Zenk spoke glowingly of her teammate, “She’s amazing, I love her. After she pitched Monday I knew she was ready.”

Mountlake Terrace added two more runs in the seventh. Zenk led off with a walk and then Sammy Ruiz singled and after a fielder’s choice moved up the runners. After that, sophomore Sarah Davis drove one off the right field fence for a stand-up double and the final two RBI of the game.

Mountlake Terrace now stands at 4-1 in conference, having beat defending state champion Meadowdale on Wednesday, with their lone loss a 12-10 defeat at the hands of undefeated Edmonds-Woodway. “It’s been really fun, really busy. We are really starting to gel as a team,” said Zenk.

Lynnwood meanwhile, dropped to 2-3 in conference. Coach Sara Hall took it in stride. “Yeah we lost, but it was fun,” she said.

She also really enjoyed the friendly nature of the rivalry, “They’re talking to each other, saying ‘nice stop’ or ‘great play.’ So many of them have played together and I played with (MLT coach) Shannon when I was younger, so that’s great too,” Hall said.

After a busy week of games, both teams will be off next week for spring break, resuming play on April 11 with the Hawks hosting Everett and the Royals traveling to Oak Harbor.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, March 31

R-H-E

Mountlake Terrace 8-11-1

Lynnwood 1-5-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall; Lynnwood 2-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Lynnwood next game: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

— By Jeff Smarr