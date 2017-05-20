Prep softball: Hawks earn District 1/2 2A title with victory over Sehome

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks head off to the two-day WIAA 2A State Softball Tournament on May 26-27 with one trophy already in hand as the squad earned the District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament title with a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Sehome Mariners Friday in Sedro Woolley.

Terrace’s Kierra Scott knocked in teammate Jenna Maxfield with an RBI single in the eighth inning for what turned out to be the game’s winning run, but only after the Hawks were able to survive a breathless bottom of the eighth inning where Sehome loaded the bases with no one out.

With the bases filled, the Terrace defense buckled down and forced an out at home and two infield pop-ups to end the Sehome threat and the game.

The loss was the first in 23 games for the Mariners this season.

Kira Doan picked up the win on the mound for the Hawks, pitching all eight innings, striking out nine, surrending eight hits and issuing three base-on-balls.

Sammy Ruiz led the Terrace offensive attack by going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and three RBI. Gabby Calhoun had two hits in four plate appearances, as did Maxfield with two doubles.

After the successful run in the district tourney, the Hawks will play in the state tournament for just the fifth time in school history. Terrace is 6-7 and no podium finishes in its previous four appearances at the state tourney.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1968&sport=15.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Sehome, May 19 (District 1/2 2A Softball Tournament championship game)

Terrace 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 — 4 9 1

Sehome 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 8 1

Winning pitcher: Kira Doan (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Savannah Smith (Sehome)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 18-4 overall; Sehome 22-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined, Friday, May 26, time to-be-determined, at Carlon Park in Selah (WIAA State 2A Softball Tournament)

–By Doug Petrowski