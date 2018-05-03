Prep softball: Hawks dominate Shorecrest with final score of 12-2

1 of 6

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks pounded out 15 hits – including doubles by Kierra Scott, Amaya Kaupp, Laney Flynn and Paige Irwin – and pummeled the Shorecrest Scots 12-2 in a Wesco League match-up Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Jenna Maxfield led the Hawks’ hit parade with three hits in four at-bats and scoring twice in the rout. Knaup went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBI while Jazz Zenk went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Scott pitched all five innings of the mercy-rule shortened contest, striking out seven Scots, walking just one, giving up three hits and yielding just two earned runs to earn the win.

Terrace will play their final home game of the 2018 regular season on Friday, May 4, when they host the Shorewood Thunderbirds at 4 p.m.

Prep Softball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, May 2

Shorecrest 0 0 0 2 0 x x — 2 3 3

Terrace 5 4 0 0 3 x x — 12 15 6

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Allie Leicester (Shorecrest)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 9-8 overall; Shorecrest 3-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Friday, May 4, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski