Prep softball: Hawks defeat Lynnwood 19-7

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks took advantage of 14 base-on balls issued by Lynnwood pitchers and strolled past the visiting Royals 19-7 in a 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference rivalry game played Monday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks scored multiple runs in each of their four innings at bat Monday in the mercy rule-shortened game.

Freshman Jenna Maxfield hit a grand slam home run and had six RBI’s to lead the Terrace hit parade; teammate Kira Doan had three hits while teammates Jazz Zenk and Kierra Scott each added two hits in the victory.

Scott picked up the win on the mound for the Hawks. Lynnwood starter Abby Young couldn’t find the strike zone early on and had to be relieved by Mayda Reiflin in the first inning; Young was saddled with the loss.

Despite the setback, Lynnwood (4-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-14 overall) did clinch the no. 3 South seed in the District 1 3A Softball Tournament and will host a first round loser-out game on Friday, May 12. The Royals secured the no. 3 South seed after Shorewood loss to Meadowdale 16-0 on Monday.

The Hawks (14-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 15-3 overall) had long before sown up a spot in the 2A postseason before Monday’s triumph, but now have guaranteed themselves at least a share of the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference title. Terrace can win the division championship outright with a victory over Meadowdale on Tuesday, May 9, in the regular season finale for both clubs.

Prep Softball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, May 8

Lynnwood 0 1 4 0 2 x x — 7 6 2

Terrace 3 5 3 7 x x x — 19 11 1

Winning pitcher: Kierra Scott (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Abby Young (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 4-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-14 overall; Mountlake Terrace 14-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 15-3 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, May 9, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Tuesday, May 9, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski