Prep softball: 10-run rule enforced in Terrace victory over Shorewood

With four games scheduled for this week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks may have been hoping that a contest or two sometime during the busy stretch wouldn’t put too much strain on the squad. The Hawks certainly got that wish fulfilled on Monday.

Terrace scored in each of their first three at-bats and then cruised to an 11-1 mercy rule-shortened victory over the winless Shorewood Thunderbirds on Monday in a Wesco League South Conference matchup played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks pounded out 14 hits in the five-inning game, led by junior Sammy Ruiz who went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three RBI’s. Teammate Kira Doan had three hits in four at-bats and scored four runs for Terrace.

Gabby Calhoun and Sarah Davis each added a double to the hit parade for the Hawks on Monday.

Terrace’s Jazz Zenk picked up the win on the mound by pitching three innings, giving up three hits and striking out three T-Birds. The junior also went 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI’s in the rout.

Freshman Kierra Scott pitched the final two innings for Terrace, striking out all six Shorewood batters that she faced.

The Hawks (2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall) return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 28, when they host the Mariner Marauders; first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. weather permitting.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports action on Monday, the Hawk girls tennis team ran into a deep Everett Seagulls squad; the Hawks fell 7-0 to the Seagulls, failing to win even one game in the seven contested matches.

Prep Softball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, March 27

Shorewood 0 0 1 0 0 x x — 1 3 1

Terrace 2 6 2 0 1 x x — 11 14 0

Winning pitcher: Jazz Zenk (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Bonnie Paulson (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-2 overall; Shorewood 0-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner, Tuesday, March 28, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, March 27

Everett 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Abbey Affholter (Everett) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3,6-0; Melody Barhart (Everett) defeated Jennifer Tran (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Jennifer Wrends (Everett) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Cho Johnston (Everett) defeated Angelica Andrade (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles: Parker Leland / Daniele Scanes (Everett) defeated Kim Nguyen / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0; Sonya Robertson / Natalia Nixon (Everett) defeated Rosie Lee / Teresa Vu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Destiny Leslie / Victoria Harbo (Everett) defeated Nhung Lam / Katerine Perez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-5 overall: Everett 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, March 29, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski