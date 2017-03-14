Prep preview: Season about to begin for track and field, girls tennis and both golf teams

1 of 2

It’s a busy week for the spring sports teams at Mountlake Terrace High School with competition getting underway for all Hawk student athletes, including those in track and field, girls tennis, and boys and girls golf.

The girls track and field team is coming off a 2016 season that finished on the podium of the WIAA 3A State Track and Field Championships; the Hawks placed third as a team, helped by the three individual 3A state titles captured by Chinne Okoronkwo.

Okoronkwo is now a freshman at the University of Wisconsin, the Hawks don’t expect to win a state championship, but will field a strong squad of athletes for the 2017 season, all under the guidance of long-time MTHS track and field Coach Russ Vincent.

The girls team will be led by Sandra Hart in the 400 meters, Jessica Ong in the 800 meters and Katherine Gustafson in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Also expected to excel this year are Sophia Nelson and Samra Gebrehiwot in the triple jump.

On the boys side, Braedon Sims is looking to have a strong senior year in the 1600 and 3200 meters. Three sophomores are going to challenge competitors for field event wins: Brandon Bach in the javelin, Patrick Milam in the pole vault and Thadeus Merten in the discus and shot put.

The Terrace track and field team will get the 2017 season going by hosting Meadowdale and Cedar Park Christian – MLT in a three-team jamboree on Thursday, March 16, at Mountlake Terrace High School. The event is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m.

In girls tennis, Coach Alberto Ramirez is in his tenth year coaching at Terrace; he will be tested this season to help a young Hawk team simply try to improve as the spring progesses.

The boys and girls golf teams will be led by new coaches this year. Ken Jenson will take over coaching duties of the Terrace boys team while Jordan Kellington will head up the girls squad.

MTHS Hawks 2017 Track and Field

Coach: Russ Vincent (13th year)

First 2017 meet: Mountlake Terrace Jamboree, Thursday, March 16, 3:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

2017 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.7.321

MTHS Hawks 2017 Girls Tennis

Coach: Alberto Ramirez (10th year)

First 2017 match: versus Marysville-Getchell, Tuesday, March 14, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

2017 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.18.321

MTHS Hawks 2017 Boys Golf

Coach: Ken Jenson (1st year)

First 2017 match: Where Do You Stand Invitational, Tuesday, March 14, 3 p.m. at Snohomish Golf Course

2017 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.8.321

MTHS Hawks 2017 Girls Golf

Coach: Jordan Kellington (1st year)

First 2017 match: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, March 15, 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

2017 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.14.321

–By Doug Petrowski