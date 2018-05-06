Prep postseason roundup: Hawks still alive in baseball, soccer tournaments after losses

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball and boys soccer teams suffered their first losses of the postseason on Saturday, but both are still alive in their respective District 1/2 2A tournaments and possible berths at State later this month.

With the Saturday setbacks, both squads must win their next games on Tuesday, May 8, in order to prolong their seasons.

On the baseball diamond, Lynden Lions’ James Marsh hit a walk off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the district tourney no. 3-seeded team a 2-1 victory over the Hawks at Volunteer Park in Anacortes.

With one out and the bases loaded in the game’s extra frame, Marsh slapped a single in between Terrace shortstop Kendall Yackley and third baseman Matthew Johnson to knock in teammate Trevor Abitia for the winning run. Yackley, Johnson and the remaining Hawk infield were playing in to try to prevent Abitia from scoring, but Marsh’s grounder was able to slip through the infield and the Hawks had no chance at a play at home.

Terrace pitchers Tanner Boe and Dillon Gordon held the Lions to just four hits, but the Hawks couldn’t muster much offense themselves, scoring their lone run on a Boe RBI double in the first inning. Lynden starter Preston King settled down after his shaky first inning, ultimately pitching the whole game for the Lions, striking out four and earning the win.

The loss drops Terrace into the losers’ bracket of the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament where one more defeat will end their 2018 campaign. The no. 6 seed Hawks will face no. 10 seed Sedro Woolley on Tuesday, May 8, back at Volunteer Park in Anacortes; first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2332&sport_id=6.

On the soccer pitch, after yielding two first half goals to Archbishop Murphy’s Buba Manneh, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks tried to battle back in their match against the Wildcats, closing the gap to a one-goal differential on two different occasions during the second 40 minutes.

But the scoring prowess of the Wildcats proved to be too much for the Hawks.

Archbishop Murphy defeated Terrace 5-2 in District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament action at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett on Saturday.

After the Wildcats grabbed a two-goal halftime advantage, Terrace’s Bobby Stoyanov scored to cut the ABM lead to 2-1 early in the second half; but a Tyler Winsor score pushed the Wildcat’s back to two goals.

Trying to get Terrace back into the match, Stoyanov scored his second goal to cut the Wildcat’s lead to 3-2, but late goals by Manneh and Sam Johnson sealed the ABM victory.

Now in the losers’ bracket of the boys soccer district tourney, Terrace will need two straight victories next week to qualify for the regional round of the 2A state tournament later this month. The no. 6 seed Hawks will host the no. 7 seed Burlington-Edison Tigers on Tuesday, May 8.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2333&sport_id=9.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs.Lynden, May 5 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 3

Lynden 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 4 2

Winning pitcher: Preston King (Lynden)

Losing pitcher: Dillon Gordon (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 14-8 overall; Lynden 15-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sedro Woolley, Tuesday, May 8, 3 p.m. at Volunteer Park in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace vs. Archbishop Murphy, May 5 (District 1/2 2A Boys Soccer Tournament quarterfinal match)

Mountlake Terrace 0 2 — 2

Archbishop Murphy 2 3 — 5

Goal scorers:

Buba Manneh, 3 (Archbishop Murphy)

Bobby Stoyanov, 2 (Mountlake Terrace)

Sam Johnson (Archbishop Murphy)

Tyler Winsor (Archbishop Murphy)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-8-1 overall; Archbishop Murphy 11-3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Burlington-Edison, Tuesday, May 8, time to-be-determined, at either Edmonds Stadium or Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski