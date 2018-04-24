Prep girls tennis: Two freshmen win in Monday singles competition

1 of 7

Two Mountlake Terrace freshmen picked up wins in singles competition on Monday, but that’s all the team could muster against a deep Shorewood Thunderbirds squad. The Hawks fell 5-2 to the T-Birds in a Wesco League South Conference match-up held at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace’s Annie Hoang continued her undefeated streak in no. 1 singles competition this season; Hoang quickly put down Shorewood’s Brynn Morrison 6-1, 6-0 for her eleventh straight victory this year.

The Hawks’ Erin Marino needed quite a bit more time to earn her win on Monday. The freshman came-from-behind to defeat the T-Birds’ Mahilet Abraha 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5 in a no. 3 singles match that took almost two hours to finish.

The Hawks will be back in action on Wednesday, April 25, when they host the Lynnwood Royals at Mountlake Terrace High School. First serves are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

In other MTHS sports action on Monday, a short-handed Hawks’ boys golf competed in a six-team match at Whidbey Golf Club. Terrace hopes to have a full squad for their next competition, the Edmonds School District Tournament on Tuesday, April 24, at Lynnwood Golf Course.

Prep Girls Tennis: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, April 23

Shorewood 5 – Mountlake Terrace 2

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Brynn Morrison (Shorewood) 6-1,

6-0; Katie Taylor (Shorewood) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Erin

Marino (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Mahilet Abraha (Shorewood) 2-6, 7-6 (4), 10-5;

Jersey Patterson (Shorewood) defeated Vorahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles: Bretta Peterson / Maddie Bong (Shorewood) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim

Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Emily McDowell / Nicole Nelson (Shorewood)

defeated Kayla Primavera / Rosie Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-2; Samantha Combs /

Jayme Anneberg (Shorewood) defeated Lexi Daley / Nhuny Lam (Mountlake Terrace)

6-0, 6-2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-9 overall; Shorewood 3-1 in

2A/3A Wesco League, 5-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Lynnwood, Wednesday, April 25, 3:30 p.m. at

Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Golf: Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale in six-team match, April 23 (18

holes, par 72, at Whidbey Golf Club)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 335

Oak Harbor 349

Stanwood 349

Marysville-Getchell 412

Mountlake Terrace DNQ (did not qualify)

Shorecrest DNQ (did not qualify)

Meadowdale individual scores:

Matt Cooper 80, Mason Harvey 83, Evan Olson 84, Carlos Abad 88

Mountlake Terrace individual scores:

Moran Subert 89, Eric Gallagher 101, Abe Hansen 111

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Edmonds School District Tournament, Tuesday, April

24, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

–By Doug Petrowski