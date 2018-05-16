Prep girls tennis: Terrace’s Annie Hoang wins 1/2 2A Girls Tennis singles title

Mountlake Terrace’s Annie Hoang swept through the early round competition and then defeated Liberty’s Luciana Sabrino to win the District 1\2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament singles title held at Granite Falls High School this week.

As a district champion, Hoang will be one of the higher seeds in the WIAA 2A State Girls Tennis Tournament that takes place at the University of Washington on May 25 and 26.

Hoang downed Sabrino 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win the district crown on Tuesday. With the victory, Hoang remains undefeated in singles competition this year.

Hoang, a freshman, will be the only Hawk to qualify for the WIAA state tennis tourney this season.

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament, May 14-15

Singles competition (Mountlake Terrace results):

Annie Hoang defeated Lyndsee Fleury (Burlington-Edison) 6-0, 6-0; defeated Hailey Peterson (Sehome) 6-0, 6-0; defeated Luciana Sabrino (Liberty) in the district championship match

Next tournament: WIAA 2A State Tennis Championships, May 25-26, at the Nordstrom Tennis Center on the campus of the University of Washington

–By Doug Petrowski