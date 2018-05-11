Prep girls tennis: Hoang captures sub-district title, advances to district championships

Mountlake Terrace Hawk freshman Annie Hoang blew through the competition and captured the Sub-District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament singles’ title this week and will assume the role of tourney favorite at next week’s District 1/2 2A district championships.

At the sub-district tourney held on Tuesday and Wednesday at Granite Falls High School, Hoang defeated her first three opponents without losing a game, then defeated Liberty’s Luciana Sobrino 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3 in the tournament’s championship match.

Hoang has been named the no. 1 seed for next week’s’ District 1/2 2A tournament singles’ bracket; Granite Falls High School will again serve as host with competition beginning on Tuesday, May 15, at 3 p.m.

The top four finishers in the district tourney will earn berths in the WIAA State Tennis Championships set for May 25 and 26 in Seattle.

In other sports action on Thursday, Meadowdale won the Wesco League South Conference Championships by edging out Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood at Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip.

Prep Girls Tennis: Sub-District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament, May 8-9

Singles competition (Mountlake Terrace results):

Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Eliza Escarez (Sammamish) 6-0, 6-0; defeated Emily Lundberg (Granite Falls) 6-0, 6-0; defeated Trish Ho (Liberty) 6-0, 6-0; defeated Luciana Sobrino (Liberty) in championship match 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3

Rosie Bradwisch (Granite Falls) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Sydney Lank (Sammamish) defeated Vorahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition (Mountlake Terrace results):

Hannah Snider / K. Tran (Archbishop Murphy) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-7 (7), 7-6 (7), 7-5

Jenasea Hott / Hannah Yadon (Granite Falls) defeated Vivian Tran / Kayla Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Nina Vongsaly / Katrina Kuntz (Sammamish) defeated Emma Agricola / Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-0

Mountlake Terrace next meet: at District 1/2 2A Girls Tennis Tournament, May 14-15, 3 p.m. at Granite Falls High School

Prep Boys Golf: Wesco League South Conference Championships, May 10 (18 holes, par 73, Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip)

Team scores:

Meadowdale 439

Edmonds-Woodway 459

Shorewood 469

Shorecrest 524

Lynnwood (no qualifying score)

Mountlake Terrace (no qualifying score)

Next meets:

Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood to District 1 3A Boys Golf Championships, May 14 & 16, Battle Creek Golf Course in Tulalip

Mountlake Terrace to District 1/2 2A Boys Golf Championships, May 14-15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club in Burlington

–By Doug Petrowski