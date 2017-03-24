Prep girls tennis: Hawks lose first game at home to Marysville Getchell

After three road matches, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls tennis team finally got to play on their home courts on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Hawks, the results didn’t change from their three previous contests.

Terrace dropped their non-conference match to the visiting Marysville Getchell Chargers 6-1 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Sophomore Natalie Rajcich was the sole Hawk winner on Thursday, defeating the Chargers’ Meghan Zimmerman 6-2, 6-0 in the no. 3 singles’ match.

The Hawks will return to action on Monday, March 27, when they host the Everett Seagulls in their last tune-up before Wesco League South Conference play begins on March 29.

Prep Girls Tennis: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, March 23

Marysville-Getchell 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Kenzie Gagnon (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Lauren Lee (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Michelle Baena (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Lisa Fernandez (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-3; Natalie Rajcich (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Meghan Zimmerman (Marysville-Getchell) 6-2, 6-0; Sofia Trujillo (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 4-6, 6-1, 7-5

Doubles: Abby Pfeil / Hanna Jones (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Jennifer Tran / Angelica Andrade (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Karry You / Marga Moller (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Jessie Sullivan / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-3; Aresli Marmoleja / Maria Gonzalez (Marysville-Getchell) defeated Rosie Lee / Dorian Pulido (Mountlake Terrace) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-3 overall; Marysville-Getchell 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett, Monday, March 27, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Softball: Mariner at Mountlake Terrace, March 23

(Game postponed until Tuesday, March 28, due to unplayable field conditions)

–By Doug Petrowski