Prep girls tennis: Hawks fall to Meadowdale, 6-1

The Meadowdale Mavericks put together one of their best team performances of the season by defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 6-1 in a Wesco League South Conference girls tennis match held Monday at Meadowdale High School.

In the no. 1 singles’ match, Meadowdale’s Hope Nakata was defeated by Terrace’s undefeated Annie Hoang 6-0, 6-0, but the Mavs earned victories in the remaining six matches – all in straight sets.

Both the Mavs and the Hawks close out their 2018 regular season schedule on Tuesday, May 1; Meadowdale will travel to Edmonds-Woodway to challenge the Warriors while Terrace will host the Shorecrest Scots – both matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, April 30

Meadowdale 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Annie Hoang (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Hope Nakata (Meadowdale) 6-0, 6-0; Jodhi James (Meadowdale) defeated Lydia Liu (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-4; Hana Berisha (Meadowdale) defeated Emma Agricola (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Jamie Christiansen (Meadowdale) defeated Erin Martino (Mountlake Terrace) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Isabel Reonal / Kelsey Cummins (Meadowdale) defeated Jennifer Tran / Kim Nguyen (Mountlake Terrace) 6-0, 6-1; Kaitlyn Robinson / Rachel Davis (Meadowdale) defeated Rosie Lee / Vorahati Jingjit (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Sofie Tang / Ella Parks (Meadowdale) defeated Lexi Daly / Nhung Lam (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-11 overall; Meadowdale 4-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Shorecrest, Tuesday, May 1, 3:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Meadowdale next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, May 1, 3:30 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski