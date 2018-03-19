Prep girls tennis: First Hawks victory of the season against Marysville Getchell

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls tennis team earned their first win of the season on Monday with a 4-3 victory over the Marysville Getchell Chargers in a non-conference tilt contested at Marysville Getchell High School.

The Hawks will go for a second win in two days when they travel to Clark Park in Everett on Tuesday, March 20, to take on the Everett Seagulls. First serves are scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, March 19

Mountlake Terrace 4 – Marysville Getchell 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-2 overall; Marysville Getchell 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 1-1 overall

