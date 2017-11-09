Prep girls swimming: Six Hawks to compete in WIAA State Tournament

Eleven Edmonds School District high student athletes will be competing for state titles this week at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) State Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament.

The preliminary heats at the state championships are scheduled to be contested on Friday, Nov. 10, with the finals set for Saturday, Nov. 11, at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors’ Morgan Broadhead is expected to have the best chance among local competitors for a podium finish at the state meet; Broadhead has the third fastest qualifying time among all swimmers competing in the 3A girls 100 Yard Freestyle. Broadhead will also swim in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with hopes of posting a strong enough time in Friday’s preliminary heats to compete one of the final heats of the event on Saturday.

Broadhead will be joined by her Warrior teammates Ilaria Simmen, Alexis Song and Angella Kim in the prelims of the 200 Yards Medley Relay and the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Meadowdale’s Grace Morgan has qualified for the 3A 200 Yard Freestyle and the 500 Yard Freestyle preliminaries on Friday.

Mountlake Terrace has six swimmers heading to state to compete against other 2A schools. Carly Stave will compete in two individual preliminary events, the 50 Yard Freestyle and the 100 Yard Freestyle; Bre Enriquez is slated to go in the 100 Yard Butterfly.

Stave and Enriquez will team up with Emma VanHooser and Sally Benedict to swim in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay prelims on Friday. Enriquez and VanHooser will also compete with teammates Katrina Matthews and Tiffany Vuong in the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

Matthews, Vuong, Benedict and Stave will also represent Terrace together in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay.

All relay teams and individual competitors will need to place in the top 16 of 24 in their preliminary events on Friday to qualify for one of two finals in the event on Saturday.

WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Tournament, Nov. 10-11 (King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way – Edmonds School District qualifiers)

3A State Girls Meet (preliminaries on Friday, 9:45 a.m.; final on Saturday, 9:25 a.m.)

— Ilaria Simmen, Morgan Broadhead, Alexis Song, Angella Kim (Edmonds-Woodway), 200 Yard Medley Relay, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Morgan Broadhead (Edmonds-Woodway), 100 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Breaststroke

— Grace Morgan (Meadowdale), 200 Yard Freestyle, 500 Yard Freestyle

2A State Girls Meet (preliminaries on Friday, 6:30 p.m.; finals on Saturday, 7:10 p.m.)

— Katrina Matthews, Emma VanHooser, Bre Enriquez, Tiffany Vuong (Mountlake Terrace), 200 Yard Medley Relay

— Bre Enriquez, Emma VanHooser, Sally Benedict, Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Katrine Matthews, Sally Benedict, Tiffany Vuong, Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

— Carly Stave (Mountlake Terrace), 50 Yard Freestyle, 100 Yard Freestyle

— Bre Enriquez (Mountlake Terrace), 100 Yard Butterfly

–By Doug Petrowski