Prep girls softball: Hawks take down Shorewood, 8-1

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks evened up their overall season record at 3-3 Monday with an 8-1 rout of the Shorewood Thunderbirds in a Wesco League clash played at Meridian Park in Shoreline.

The Hawks pounded out 13 hits in the win with Jazz Zenk, Jamie Bingaman and Jenna Maxfield all getting three hits each.

Sarah Davis earned the victory on the mound for the Hawks with seven strikeouts in six innings of work; teammate Laney Flynn pitched the seventh inning, striking out the side to end the game.

Terrace will face one of their toughest tests of the season on Wednesday, March 28, when they host the Meadowdale Mavericks at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Hawks and the Mavericks were the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference co-champions last season.

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, March 26

Terrace 0 1 1 3 2 1 0 — 8 13 0

Shorewood 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 1

Winning pitcher: Sarah Davis (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Bonnie Paulson (Shorewood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-3 overall; Shorewood 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Wednesday, March 28, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski