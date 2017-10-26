Prep girls soccer: Hawks season ends after loss in Sedro Woolley

The 2017 season came to a close for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Thursday after the squad suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Sedro Woolley Cubs in a District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament first round loser-out game played at Sedro Woolley High School.

Terrace, the tourney’s no. 11 seed, stood up to the challenge of facing the no. 6-seeded Cubs on their home pitch but couldn’t steal a victory to stay alive in the postseason.

The Hawks ended the year with an overall mark of 3-11-2 after going 7-10-2 in 2016.

With their 12th win of the season, Sedro Woolley joins Liberty, Bellingham, Cedarcrest, Archbishop Murphy, Sehome, Lakewood and Lynden as the final eight in the District 1/2 tournament. The district champion, runner-up and third and fourth place finishers will qualify for the WIAA 2A State Girls Soccer Tournament next month.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2328&sport_id=11.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Sedro Woolley, Oct. 26

Sedro Woolley 2 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-11-2 overall; Sedro Woolley 12-3-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski