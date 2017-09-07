Prep girls soccer: Hawks lose to Sammamish, 4-2

1 of 3

Julia Hart scored two second half goals for the Hawks but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell 4-2 to the visiting Sammamish Totems in the 2017 season opener for both teams.

Hart slipped a low shot under Totems’ goalkeeper Heather Farmer in the 61st minute, then blasted a penalty kick past Farmer three minutes later, but it was the only scoring Terrace could muster against Sammamish in the non-league match played at Edmonds Stadium.

The Totems picked up a pair of goals each from sophomore Emma Hackett and junior Josie Sogn to earn the victory.

Terrace Coach Alvin Little wasn’t too concerned with the loss, stating that he is using the non-league matches at the beginning of the season to learn about his players and conceive plans of action for the important Wesco League games that begin Sept. 14.

“In these preliminary games that don’t mean anything (as non-conference matches), I’m just figuring stuff out,” he said.

Little did have high praise for Hart after the match. “She’s a dynamic player, she’s physical, she’s fit (and) she wants to win,” he said of the team’s senior co-captain.

The Hawk defensive back line and goalkeeper Maisey Knorr played in their first matches at the varsity level for Terrace on Thursday; “Our back line is new and they were a little disorganized,” Little admitted.

Terrace got another non-league test on Saturday, Sept. 9, when they travel to Seattle to face Nathan Hale; first kick is scheduled for 6 p.m.

In other Terrace sports results, the Hawks boys tennis team were blanked 7-0 by the Everett Seagulls Thursday to fall to 0-2 for the year. Terrace had loss to Marysville-Pilchuck 4-3 the day before in their season opener.

Prep Girls Soccer: Sammamish at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 7

Sammamish 1 3 — 4

Terrace 0 2 — 2

Goal scorers:

Emma Hackett (Sammamish) unassisted in the 38th minute

Josie Sogn (Sammamish), assisted by Emma Hacket, in the 42nd minute

Emma Hacket (Sammamish), assisted by Colette Liston, in the 47th minute

Julia Hart (Mountlake Terrace), unassisted, in the 58th minute

Julie Hart (Mountlake Terrace), penalty kick in the 61st minute

Josie Sogn (Sammamish), assisted by Andrea Jimenez Gonzalez, in the 73rd minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Sammamish 0-0 in 2A/3A Kingco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Nathan Hale, Saturday, Sept. 9, 6:00 p.m. at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle

Prep Boys Tennis: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 7

Everett 7 – Mountlake Terrace 0

Singles: Ryan Burt (Everett) defeated Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) 7-5, 6-0; Eyler Anderson (Everett) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Olson (Everett) defeated Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-1; Abe Affholter (Everett) defeated Markus Nelson MT 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Daniel Peterson / Alex Pignataro (Everett) defeated Tanner Boe / Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-2; Nick Finley / Gabe Waddle (Everett) defeated Lucas Lemas / Andrew Doty (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Charlie Havener / Aaron Roberts (Everett) defeated Tomas White / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 0-2 overall; Everett 0-0 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: at Northwest Conference / Wesco League / Kingco Conference 4-Way, Saturday, Sept. 9, 10:00 a.m. at Western Washington University in Bellingham

Prep Boys Tennis: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 6

Marysville-Pilchuck 4 – Mountlake Terrace 3

Singles: Jake Peters (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Parker Devereux (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-3, 6-1; Luke Dobler (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 2-6, 6-3, 6-0; Connor Peterson (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Ian Potoshnik (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Chris Hackman (Marysville-Pilchuck) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Aaron Kalab / Daniel Kirkwood (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Lucas Lemas / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-0; Treven Southard / Dawson Coe (Marysville-Pilchuck) defeated Andy Shaw / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-3; Tanner Boe / Thomas White (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Trae Tinglestad / Jake Sulya (Marysville-Pilchuck) 4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-8)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski