Prep girls soccer: Hawks to compete in District 1/2 2A Tournament after 4-3 overtime victory

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks secured a berth in the District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament by grabbing a 4-3 overtime victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats in the regular season finale for both teams on Tuesday.

Julia Hart scored in overtime to break a 3-3 tie and lift Terrace to the win at Oak Harbor High School.

The Hawks will play a first round loser-out district tourney game on Thursday, Oct. 24; their opponent and the site of the match will be determined after all matches in the Wesco, Northwest Conference, Cascade Conference and KingCo Leagues’ regular seasons are completed.

After dropping nine of their first 11 matches of the year, Terrace went 2-1-1 in their final four to slide into a lower seed in the district tourney.

If the Hawks prevail in Thursday’s loser-out district match, they would enter the double-elimination portion of the tourney beginning with a match on Saturday, Oct. 26. A loss on Thursday would end the 2017 season for Terrace.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2328&sport_id=11.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Oct. 24

Mountlake Terrace 0 3 1 — 4

Oak Harbor 0 3 0 — 3

Goal scorers:

Mountlake Terrace: Julia Hart, Emma Agricola, Isabel Kembel (two goals)

Oak Harbor: Aidan Anderson, Caylie Etherington (two goals)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10-2 overall; Oak Harbor 1-11-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-14-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus opponent-to-be-determined, Thursday, Oct. 26, at site and time-to-be-determined (District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

–By Doug Petrowski