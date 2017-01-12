Prep girls basketball: Victory on the road for the Hawks against Oak Harbor

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls’ basketball team apparently likes playing far from home, as the squad picked up their second win of the season Wednesday on their second-longest scheduled road trip of the year.

The Hawks came from behind to defeat the Oak Harbor Wildcats 53-50 at Oak Harbor High School, some 80 miles driving distance from Mountlake Terrace.

The team’s only other victory of the season came Dec. 1 when they slipped past the Squalicum Storm 51-49 in a game played in Bellingham.

In Wednesday’s win, Terrace had to overcome a 12-point deficit to the Wildcats after three quarters; the Hawks trailed 42-30 going into the final quarter but outscored Oak Harbor 23-8 to steal the victory.

The Hawks were led in scoring by the 14 points of Jorie Lambert.

Wednesday’s triumph by the Hawks avenges a loss the team suffered to the same Oak Harbor squad in the opening game of the 2016-2017 season back on Nov. 30.

Terrace (1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-10 overall) will go for two wins-in-a-row on Friday, Jan. 13, when they host the Meadowdale Mavericks at 7:15 p.m. The 2A/3A Wesco League match-up will be streamed live at www.soundlivesportsnetwork.com.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Jan. 11

Terrace 8 10 12 23 — 53

Oak Harbor 13 13 16 8 — 50

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jorie Lambert 14, Aynika Nuckles 9, Trinity Prout 8, Weslynn Blackwell 7, Kierra Scott 7, Nohea Morrison 5, Samra Gebrehiwot 2, Eliza Sandoval 1, Jazz Zenk

Oak Harbor individual scoring: Bryn Langrock 18, Rahsanna Graham 12, Jordan Wood-Pina 10, Mikhaela Cortez 6, Julie Jansen 4, Delija Cammon, Aujani Frye, Samantha Hines

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-10 overall; Oak Harbor 0-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 13, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski