Prep girls basketball: Third victory of the season for Hawks

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks picked up their third victory of the season Thursday with a 53-44 win over the visiting Everett Seagulls in a Wesco League match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Seven Hawks got into the scorebook Friday with sophomore Nohea Morrison leading the way with 16 points. Twelve of those points were made off of shots from behind the three-point arc. Morrison’s effort follows her team-leading 14-point game just 24 hours before in a loss to Shorewood.

The Hawks’ Aynika Nuckles added 11 points in the Terrace win on Thursday.

Everett was led by the 22 points by Kate Pohland, but the junior was the only Seagull to reach double figures in scoring as the Hawks flexed some defensive muscle. The 44 points scored by Everett was the third lowest by a Terrace opponent this season; the Hawks (2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-12 overall) had been giving up an average of almost 58 points per game prior to Thursday’s triumph.

While Everett has struggled to an overall record of 2-13 this season, the upcoming opponents on the Terrace schedule will be of a different caliber. The Hawks’ next four foes (Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Stanwood and Snohomish) have a combined mark of 43-16 so far this year.

Prep Girls Basketball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 19

Everett 13 8 10 13 — 44

Terrace 14 10 15 14 — 53

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Nohea Morrison 16, Aynika Nuckles 11, Jazz Zenk 8, Eliza Sandoval 8, Jorie Lambert 5, Kierra Scott 3, Weslynn Blackwell 2, Trinity Prout

Everett individual scoring: Kate Pohland 22, Siena Utt 9, Alexis Rutter 5, Marlena Urvater 5, Brooklyn Johnson 2, Morgan Carter 1, Susanna Diaz, Tiana Simmers

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-12 overall; Everett 1-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski