Prep girls basketball: With key players injured, Hawks fall to Sammamish 49-20

With some key players unavailable due to injury, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks struggled to score points and keep up with the visiting Sammamish Totems on Thursday.

Terrace succumbed to the Totems 49-20 in a non-league girls basketball match-up contested at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Hawk starters Aynika Nuckles and Jazz Zenk, in addition to key bench player Lydia Prelow, all sat out of Thursday’s game nursing various injuries. Terrace did get previously laid-up Michaela Ollivierre and Nohea Morrison back onto the roster, but it wouldn’t be enough as the team dropped their seventh of eight games this season.

Skyler Cristelli led Terrace with seven points in the loss. The Totems’ Antoinette Stubbfield was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring; the freshman scored 13 points to lead Sammamish.

The Hawks next hit the court on Tuesday, Dec. 26, as the team will kick off the 2017 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament with an 11 a.m. clash against the Mariner Marauders.

Prep Girls Basketball: Sammamish at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 21

Sammamish 13 13 14 9 — 49

Terrace 6 5 5 4 — 20

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Skyler Cristelli 7, Kierra Scott 5 ,Berit Simonsen 3, Nohea Morrison 2, Michaela Ollivierre 1, Reagan Stickney 1, Trinity Prout 1, Allison Reyes-Davies, Kaiya Beavin

Sammamish scoring: Antoinette Stubbfield 13, Mackenzie Perez 9, Grace Patterson 6, Tia Robinson 6, Skylar Littrell 5, Katelyn Nagel 4, Amaya Storseth 3, Kiana Lizardo 2, Anjali Skilton 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; Sammamish 1-3 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 2-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 11 a.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski