Prep girls basketball: Hawks season ends after loss against Sedro-Woolley

The 2017-2018 season for the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks came to an end on Wednesday as the Hawks were bounced out of the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament 67-39 by the Sedro-Woolley Cubs in an opening round loser-out contest played at Sedro-Woolley High School.

Terrace, the no. 9 seed in the 2A tourney, had no answers for the no. 8-seeded Cubs, who led throughout the game.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2330&sport_id=12.

The Hawks finish the year with an overall mark of 3-18.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Sedro Woolley, Feb. 7 (District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Mountlake Terrace 11 10 9 9 — 39

Sedro Woolley 19 21 13 14 — 67

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Skyler Cristelli 11, Jazz Zenk 10, Aynika Nuckles 8, Berit Simonsen 2, Kaiya Beavin 2, Nohea Morrison 1, Kierra Scott 1, Trinity Prout, Michaela Ollivierre, Reagan Stickney, (unknown 4)

Sedro Woolley scoring: Samantha Cox 20, Kristina Norris 13, Maren Mihelich 6, Makenna Peterson 6, Abi Hannah 5, Taylor Manning 5, Allison Nichols 4, Ana Rutherford 3, Madisyn Roppel 3, (unknown 2)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-18 overall; Sedro Woolley 8-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2017-2018 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski