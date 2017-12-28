Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to top-ranked Zillah in holiday tourney

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks found out why the Zillah Leopards are the no. 1-ranked 1A girls basketball team in the WIAA state RPI-rankings as the Leopards ran away from the Hawks 73-30 in a Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament game played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Undefeated Zillah (8-0 overall) jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in their rout of Terrace.

The Hawks will get more than a week off before they get back into game action. Terrace (0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall) will begin the second half of their 2017-2018 season with a Jan. 5 contest against Arlington; tip-off at Mountlake Terrace High School is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Zillah vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 27

Zillah 22 19 16 16 — 73

Terrace 7 12 6 5 — 30

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall; Zillah 2-0 in 1A South Central Athletic Conference; 8-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski