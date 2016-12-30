Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Sedro-Woolley 63-39

An 11:30 a.m. tip-off didn’t slow down the Sedro-Woolley Cubs as the squad jumped out to an early lead and then cruised to a 63-39 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in the opening game of the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

The Cubs led 20-4 after the first quarter over a sluggish Hawks team.

“We got off to a slow start,” said Terrace Assistant Coach Neda Gamon.

The Hawks not only battled a fired-up Cubs squad on Thursday, but also had to deal with some illness affecting many on the roster. “It’s hard to get the legs moving when the whole body isn’t feeling well,” noted Gamon.

Terrace (1-8) will hope for a better outing on the final day of the two-day tourney when they face the Liberty Patriots on Friday, Dec. 30; tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

In other Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament action on Thursday, Mount Baker defeated Liberty 48-34, Shorecrest got past Columbia River 40-26, Shorewood downed Kamiak 49-40, Edmonds-Woodway crushed Redmond 71-56 and Stanwood improved to 9-0 by routing Mariner 70-37.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Sedro Woolley, Dec. 29

Mountlake Terrace 4 12 10 13 — 39

Sedro-Woolley 20 14 8 21 — 63

Mounlake Terrace individual scoring: Aynika Nuckles 14, Jazz Zenk 11, Eliza Sandoval 6, Jorie Lambert 4, Weslynn Blackwell 2, Nohea Morrison 2, Samra Gebrehiwot, Trinity Prout, Kierra Scott, Reagan Stickney

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-8 overall; Sedro-Woolley 0-2 in NW Conference, 4-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Liberty, Friday, Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament, Dec. 30 varsity schedule (all games at Mountlake Terrace High School)

11:30 a.m. – Shorewood vs. Mariner

1:00 p.m. – Mount Baker vs. Shorecrest

3:00 p.m. – Sedro-Woolley vs. Mariner

4:30 p.m. – Mountlake Terrace vs. Liberty

6:00 p.m. – Columbia River vs. Edmonds-Woodway

7:30 p.m. – Kamiak vs. Stanwood

–By Doug Petrowski