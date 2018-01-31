Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Stanwood, 92-44

1 of 2

After suffering a tough loss on Wednesday, the Stanwood Spartans took out their frustrations on the visiting Mountlake Terrace Hawks as the Spartans took down the Hawks 92-44 Wednesday at Stanwood High School.

Stanwood’s 92 points is the most the team has scored in a game this season and the most that the Hawks have given up to an opponent this year.

The Spartans jumped out to a 12-0 start on Terrace and led 27-4 after the first quarter before cruising to the victory.

The Spartans big three of Ashley Alter, Jullian Heichel and Madison Chisman led the team’s offensive attack; Alter scored 25 points, Heichel tallied 24 points and Chisman contributed 21 points in the big win.

Terrace’s Jazz Zenk converted 10 of 12 free throws and ended the game with 15 points to lead the Hawks. Nohea Morrison scored 13 points – all in the third quarter – for the Hawks.

Stanwood (8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-5 overall) had come into the game against the Hawks after falling to the Snohomish Panthers 61-39 on Wednesday. The Panthers are ranked no.2 in the state 3A RPI rankings.

Despite Friday’s defeat, Terrace (1-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-16 overall) still has a chance to sneak into the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament that begins on Feb. 7, but will likely need at least one win in their final two games of the regular season: Friday, Feb. 2, at Snohomish or Monday, Feb. 5, at home against Marysville-Pilchuck.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Jan. 31

Terrace 4 14 20 6 — 44

Stanwood 27 23 24 18 — 92

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jazz Zenk 15, Nohea Morrison 13, Kierra Scott 6, Kaiya Beavin 4, Trinity Prout 2, Regan Stickney 2, Lydia Prelow 2, Skyler Cristelli, Michaela Ollivierre, Berit Simonsen

Stanwood scoring: Ashley Alter 25, Jillian Heichel 24, Madison Chisman 21, Koa Beck 7, Allie Jones 5, Kayla Frazier 3, Shelby Lund 4, Kaitlin Larson 3, Madison Plautz

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-16 overall; Stanwood 8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

–By Doug Petrowski