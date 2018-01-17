Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Shorewood at home, 62-50

1 of 4

A 12-point advantage after the first quarter proved to be the difference for the Shorewood Thunderbirds as the visitors from Shoreline defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 62-50 in Wesco League girls basketball action Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The T-Birds got big performances from junior Davi Borromeo and senior Katie Taylor; Borromeo scored a game-high 24 points while Taylor added 19 points to lead Shorewood to the victory.

Senior Skyler Cristelli scored a personal high of 19 points for Terrace; Jazz Zenk contributed 14 points and Kierra Scott chipped in 13 points in the loss.

The Hawks will next face the up-and-down Everett Seagulls, a team averaging less than 30 points per game but who is coming off a 69-38 triumph over Marysville-Pilchuck on Wednesday. The Hawks-Seagulls contest is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 17

Shorewood 21 10 16 15 — 62

Terrace 9 6 16 19 — 50

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Skyler Cristelli 19, Jazz Zenk 14, Kierra Scott 13, Berit Simonsen 2, Kaiya Beavin 2, Nohea Morrison, Trinity Prout, Michaela Ollivierre, Lydia Prelow, Allison Reyes-Davies

Shorewood scoring: Davi Borromeo 24, Katie Taylor 19, Brynn Morrison 9, Sabrina Musye 7, Megan Peery 2, Jessie Wymer 1, Kalia Aki, Alexis Cambronero

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-12 overall; Shorewood 5-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Friday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School

–By Doug Petrowski