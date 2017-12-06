Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Sehome in non-conference game Tuesday

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were defeated by the Sehome Mariners 55-31 in non-conference girls basketball action in Bellingham on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Hawks fell to 0-4 for the season; Sehome lifted their overall record to 2-1.

Terrace will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, when they host the Cascade Bruins. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Sehome, Dec. 5

Sehome 55 – Mountlake Terrace 31

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League 0-4 overall; Sehome 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cascade, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School