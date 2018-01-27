Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Lynnwood in Friday clash

1 of 4

Clinging to one of the final berths in the District 1 3A girls basketball tournament, the Lynnwood Royals picked up a much-needed victory on Friday.

With a big second half, the Royals got past the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 80-35 in a Wesco League clash at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Lynnwood trailed after the first quarter and led by just four points at halftime, but the Royals outscored the Hawks 55-14 after the intermission to run away with the triumph.

Amayah Kirkman led a trio of Royals to reach double figures in scoring: Kirkman scored 19 points while teammates Nikia Boston and Vang Vo added 16 and 11 points respectively.

Nohea Morrison tallied 11 points for the Hawks, but none in the fourth quarter when Terrace’s only points came from a pair of Aynika Nuckles’ buckets.

With the win, Lynnwood popped above .500 in both their 2A/3A Wesco League record (5-4) and their overall mark (9-8), keeping them in the postseason district race with three games to go in the regular season. Terrace slipped to 1-8 in league play, 2-15 overall, and will need a victory or two in their final three games to avoid being shut out of any postseason action.

Prep Girls Basketball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 26

Lynnwood 7 18 24 31 — 80

Terrace 11 10 10 4 — 35

Lynnwood scoring: Amayah Kirkman 19, Nikia Boston 16, Vang Vo 11, Rachel Walsh 8, Marika Canda 8, Abby Douglas 7, Emily Whybark 6, Liz Jones 5, Kau’i Pi’ilani, Katelyn Kesinger

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Nohea Morrison 11, Skyler Cristelli 6, Jazz Zenk 4, Aynika Nuckles 4, Kiera Scott 3, Berit Simonsen 3, Lydia Prelow 2, Trinity Prout 2, Michaela Ollivierre, Reagan Stickney, Kaiya Beavin, Allison Reyes-Davies

Records: Lynnwood 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall; Mountlake Terrace 1-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League 2-15 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Marysville-Getchell, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 7:15 p.m. at Stanwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski