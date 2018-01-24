Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to E-W, 70-23

1 of 4

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors won their fifteenth game of the season on Wednesday with a 70-23 ambush of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a Wesco League skirmish played at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

The 15 wins is the most for a Warrior squad in the regular season since the 2014-2015 team finished with a mark of 16-4.

Wednesday’s victory came with relative ease as the Warriors outscored Terrace 29-3 in the first quarter and was never challenged the rest of the way. The only points for the Hawks during the first eight minutes was a 3-pointer by Nohea Morrison.

After E-W built a 49-10 advantage at halftime, the second half was played with a “mercy rule” running clock.

The Warriors’ Adrienne Poling led all scorers in the contest with 21 points. Ingrid Fosberg and Bekah Dasalla-Good added 16 and 10 points respectively for E-W.

With three games remaining, the Warriors will have plenty of chances to match or go beyond the regular season win total produced by the 2014-2015 squad. E-W will next face the Meadowdale Mavericks on Friday, Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School.

The Hawks, still holding out hope of slipping into the District 1/2 Girls Basketball Tournament next month, will next host the Lynnwood Royals on Friday; tip-off at Mountlake Terrace High School is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 24

Mountlake Terrace 3 7 7 6 — 23

Edmonds-Woodway 29 20 10 11 — 70

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Nohea Morrison 6, Lydia Prelow 4, Berit Simonsen 4, Skyler Cristelli 3, Jazz Zenk 3, Kierra Scott 2, Trinity Prout 1, Reagan Stickney, Michaela Ollivierre, Kaiya Beavin, Allison Reyes-Davies

Edmonds-Woodway scoring: Adrienne Poling 21, Ingrid Fosberg 16, Bekah Dasalla-Good 10, AJ Martineau 9, Brooke Kearney 8, Meghan Ashe 2, Kristen Reijonen 2, Jadyn Waram 2, Mia Dickenson, Maddie McMahon

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-14 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 8-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 26, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School