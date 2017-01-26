Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to E-W, 59-28

Mountlake Terrace's Jorie Lambert (center) splits the defense of Warriors Marivel Ortega (left) and Kendra Cooper Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
Terrace's Kierra Scott (center) gets off a shot attempt in between E-W's Bailee Chynoweth (left) and Maddie McMahon. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
The Hawks' Aynika Nuckles (left) slips past the Warriors' Marivel Ortega Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
Mountlake Terrace's Trinity Prout (center) loses control of the ball as she tries to power through the Edmonds-Woodway defense. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
E-W's Sophia Pellegrini (behind) and the Hawks' Eliza Sandoval battle for a rebound Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors streaked to a 45-11 lead at halftime and ran away from the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 59-28 in a 2A/3A Wesco League match-up played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Warriors, still without senior co-captain Missy Peterson due to injury, was led in scoring by the 15 points of Kendra Cooper and 12 points of Ingrid Fosberg.

Terrace had no one reaching double-figures in scoring; senior Jorie Lambert led the team with nine points in the loss.

Both teams will again face Edmonds School District rivals on Friday, Jan. 27; the Hawks will travel to Lynnwood High School to face the Royals while the Warriors will square off against the Meadowdale Mavericks in the second game of a boys basketball – girls basketball doubleheader at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 25

Edmonds-Woodway 27        18        12        2          —          59
Mountlake Terrace      6          5          8        9          —          28

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Kendra Cooper 15, Ingrid Fosberg 12, Marivel Ortega 8, Rebekah Dasalla-Good 6, Adrienne Poling 6, Sophia Pellegrini 4, Bailee Chynoweth 4, Maddie McMahon 4, Emma Dickenson, Courtney Simpson, AJ Martineau

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jorie Lambert 9, Aynika Nuckles 6, Nohea Morrison 5, Weslynn Blackwell 4, Jazz Zenk 3, Kierra Scott 1, Trinity Prout, Samra Gebrehiwot, Reagan Stickney

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-6 overall; Mountlake Terrace 2-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-12 overall

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski

