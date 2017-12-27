Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to Mariner in Holiday Tournament Day 1

1 of 4

Freshman Taliyah Clark scored a career-high 35 points as the Mariner Marauders rolled to a 74-44 victory in the opening game of the 2017 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Clark, who has averaged 22.25 points per game this season, was one of three Marauders to reach double-figure scoring on Tuesday; teammate Hannah Hezekiah contributed 19 points while Denisa Drebovic chipped in 13 points.

The Hawks (0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall) were led by the 13 points of sophomore Kierra Scott.

The MLT girls basketball tourney continues on Wednesday with Terrace facing the Zillah Leopards at 2:30 p.m.; the Hawks-Leopards matchup is one of six to be played at on Day 2 of the MLT Holiday Tournament.

Girls Prep Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Mariner, Dec. 26

Terrace 8 10 10 16 — 44

Mariner 16 25 15 18 — 74

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Kierra Scott 13, Aynika Nuckles 8, Trinity Prout 6, Nohea Morrison 4, Skyler Cristelli 3, Reagan Stickney 3, Berit Simonsen 3, Kydia Prelow 2, Kaiya Beavin 2

Mariner scoring: Taliyah Clark 35, Hannah Hezekiah 19, Denisa Grebovic 13, Nia Hawkins 2, Yuni Septimo-Ruiz 2, Tina Duangmani 1, Evangelina Gonzalez 1, Melissa Pere 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-7 overall; Mariner 3-0 in 4A Wesco League, 7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Zillah, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, girls’ scores from Day 1 (Tues., Dec. 26)

Mariner 74 – Mountlake Terrace 44

Kamiak 63 – Shorecrest 51

Shorewood 57 – Sedro-Woolley 50 (OT)

Edmonds-Woodway 57 – Marysville-Getchell 30

Union 66 – Lynnwood 56

Meadowdale 65 – Nathan Hale 31

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, Day 2 schedule (Wed., Dec. 27)

11:00 a.m. — Lynnwood vs. Shorewood

12:45 p.m. — Sedro Woolley vs. Shorecrest

2:30 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace vs. Zillah

4:15 p.m. — Mariner vs. Marysville-Getchell

6:00 p.m. — Kamiak vs Meadowdale

7:45 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway vs. Union

–By Doug Petrowski