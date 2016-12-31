Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall 57-49 against Liberty

1 of 7

In a game slowed by 55 fouls, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks kept pace with a determined Liberty Patriots squad Friday but just couldn’t find that spurt to propel them over the top.

The Hawks fell short 57-49 in a Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After falling behind 17-9 early in the second quarter, Terrace got to within two points at 20-18 following a Jazz Zenk offensive rebound and putback with 3:16 to go before halftime. But that’s as close at the Hawks would get as the Patriots pushed their lead to five points at the half and as many as 12 points in the second half on their way to the win.

Jorie Lambert led Terrace with 17 points, 12 in the second half. Nohea Morrison added 13 points before fouling out with 5:25 to go in the game.

Liberty junior captain Sydney Argosino led all scorers with 25 points.

The Patriots (1-2 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 4-5 overall) showed extra motivation to earn the victory after what may have been their worst effort of the season just the day before, a 48-34 defeat at the hands of Mount Baker.

Despite the loss, Terrace Coach Jesica Anissipour was pleased with the work that her squad put into the matchup.

“Some days I walk out of here and I’m so mad, and some days we can still take a loss (because) at least the effort was there,” Anissipour said.

“I was proud with their effort tonight, and that’s kind of what we’re working for right now,” Anissipour continued. “I want to see a solid effort from ten girls – not just one, not just two – ten.”

The Hawks (0-2 in Wesco League play, 1-9 overall) will get some rest before jumping back into league play next week when they travel to Arlington on Jan. 9 to take on the Eagles.

In other Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament action on Friday, Shorewood lifted their record to 9-1 with a 63-38 victory over Mariner, Mount Baker defeated Shorecrest 42-29, Redmond crushed Sedro Woolley 68-37, Edmonds-Woodway ran away from Columbia River 62-24, and undefeated Stanwood went to 10-0 with a 58-46 win over Kamiak.

Prep Girls Basketball: Liberty vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 30

Liberty 13 14 15 15 — 57

Terrace 6 16 11 16 — 49

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jorie Lambert 17, Nohea Morrison 13, Jazz Zenk 7, Trinity Prout 5, Aynika Nuckles 3, Weslynn Blackwell 3, Samra Gebrehiwot 1, Eliza Sandoval, Kierra Scott

Liberty individual scoring: Sydney Argosino 25, Kadi Cooke 9, Samantha Kelderman 6, Kylie Kirksey 6, Jasmine Baker 4, Grace Moawad 4, Hannah Wagenblast 2, Taylor Kaszycki 1, Annie Oman, Sloane Zerda

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-9 overall; Liberty 1-2 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 4-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m. at Arlington High School

–By Doug Petrowski