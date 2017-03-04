Prep girls basketball: CPC-MLT’s season comes to a close after loss against Oakesdale

The 2016-2017 Cedar Park Christian – MLT Lady Lions season came to a close Friday with a 66-28 loss to the Oakesdale Nighthawks in a WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament consolation round loser-out game at the Spokane Arena.

The Lions finish the year with an overall record of 22-5.

In Friday’s loser-out tilt, the no. 2 tournament-seeded Nighthawks jumped out to a big lead early over CPC-MLT, scoring the first 14 points of the game. The Lions clawed their way back to within six points, 21-15, at the 5:36 mark of the second quarter, but that was as close as they would get as Oakesdale went on another 14-0 run to take control.

The Lions were unable to mount any type of second half comeback after their leading scorer, senior Salome Yosef, fouled out of the game at the halfway point of the third quarter.

Despite only playing 19 minutes, Yosef led CPC-MLT with 15 points. The Nighthawks had three players reach double figures in scoring: Jacey Johnson with 19 points, Lizzy Perry with 14 points and Logan Reed with 13 points.

The Lions picked up a victory in their first game at the 1B state tourney on Wednesday, but dropped their following two contests on Thursday and Friday, eliminating them from further play. The team’s mark of 1-2 at the state tournament matches the records of previous CPC-MLT girls’ teams in tourney play in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

To view the entire 2017 WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1287.pdf.

Prep Girls Basketball: Cedar Park Christian – MLT vs. Oakesdale, Mar. 3 (WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament consolation bracket loser-out game)

CPC-MLT 11 6 4 7 — 28

Oakesdale 18 21 18 9 — 66

Cedar Park Christian – MLT individual scoring: Salome Yosef 15, Jamie Copeland 8, Marianna Eilertsen 3, Jenni Perekopskaya 2, Sarah Yosef, Parker Reymore

Oakesdale individual scoring: Jacey Johnson 19, Lizzy Perry 14, Logan Reed 13, Emma Perry 6, Lindsey Lindgren 4, Anne Hockett 3, Julie Baljo 3, Madison Shrope 2, Lauryn Rawls 2, Amber Jones, Madison Dingman

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 22-5 overall; Oakesdale 21-6

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: 2016-2017 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski