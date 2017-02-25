Prep girls basketball: Cedar Park Christian loses to Tacoma Baptist, 49-28

1 of 6

The Cedar Park Christian-MLT Lady Lions learned just how tough the competition will be next week at the WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament final rounds after being humbled by the Tacoma Baptist Crusaders 49-28 Friday in a state tourney regional game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Despite the loss, CPC-MLT will head to the 1B Hardwood Classic in Spokane as the team had already clinched a spot in the next round of the tournament. But the Lions will now face a loser-out game in their first competition at the Spokane Arena, a March 1 match-up against either Clallam Bay or Tulalip Heritage.

CPC-MLT, the tournament’s no. 4 seed, will try to rebound after the thumping they suffered Friday. The no. 5-seeded Crusaders scored the game’s first 10 points before the Lions got on the scoreboard with a Marianna Eilertsen three-pointer halfway through the first quarter.

Tacoma Baptist outscored the Lions 18-9 in the first quarter, led at halftime 32-18, held CPC-MLT to only two points in the third quarter, then coasted to the easy win, their 24th of the season without a loss.

The Crusaders’ victory was fueled by a stifling press defense and balanced scoring. Tacoma Baptist was led by Brooklyn Pascua with 17 points; none of their other seven scorers reached double-figures.

The Lions’ Salome Yosef scored 14 points in the loss. Eilertsen and Jennifer Perekopskaya each had five points while teammates Sarah Yosef and Jamie Copeland each chipped in two points.

The WIAA 1B Hardwood Classic begins Wednesday, March 1, 9 a.m. at the Spokane Arena and continue through March 4.

To view the entire 2017 WIAA 1B Girls Regional playoff and State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2133&sport=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Tacoma Baptist vs. Cedar Park Christian-MLT, Feb. 24 (WIAA State 1B Boys regional game)

Tacoma Baptist 19 14 8 9 — 49

Cedar Park Chr.-MLT 9 9 2 8 — 28

Cedar Park Christian-MLT individual scoring: Salome Yosef 14, Marianna Eilertsen 5, Jennifer Perekapskaya 5, Sarah Yosef 2, Jamie Copeland 2, Parker Reymore

Tacoma Baptist individual scoring: Brooklyn Pascua 17, Emily Crone 8, Maddie Kitselman 8, Abby Leaman 6, Sarah VanLiew 5, Emily Young 2, Stephanie Stone 2, Isabella Thomas 1, JoEllen Stokes

Records: Cedar Park Christian-MLT 21-3 overall, Tacoma Baptist 24-0 overall

Cedar Park Christian-MLT next game: versus either Clallam Bay or Tulalip Heritage, Wednesday, Mar. 1, 12:15 p.m. at the Spokane Arena (loser-out quarterfinal game of the WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament)

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski