Prep girls basketball: Cedar Park Christian loses to Republic, 68-25

The Republic Tigers, on the prowl for their second-ever girls’ state basketball championship, mauled the Cedar Park Christian – MLT Lady Lions 68-25 in a 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game played Thursday at the Spokane Arena.

The Tigers, the no. 3 seed in the 1B tourney, took the Lions with a 15-2 run to start the game on their way to the easy win.

CPC-MLT never led in the contest, shot 16.7 percent (4-for-24) from the field in the second half and went 0-for-5 from beyond the three-point arc for the game.

The Lions’ Salome Yosef scored 15 points in the loss. The only other Lions to get on the score sheet were Jenni Perekopskaya with eight points and Sarah Yosef with two points.

The Tigers had four starters with double-figures in scoring: Shania Graham led the ambush with 18 points, Michelle Vanslyke had 16 points, Kianna Koepke contributed 11 points and Lily Beckwith chipped in 10 points.

The Lions, the no. 4 seed in the 1B tournament, are still in the hunt for a podium finish at the 1B tournament but must first survive a fight with the no. 2 seeded Oakesdale Nighthawks on Friday, March 3. Tip=off for the loser-out clash is set for 10:30 a.m. at the Spokane Arena.

To view the entire WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1287.pdf.

Girls Prep Basketball: Cedar Park Christian – MLT vs. Republic, Mar. 2 (WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

CPC-MLT 6 11 4 4 — 25

Republic 16 32 13 7 — 68

Cedar Park Christian – MLT individual scoring: Salome Yosef 15, Jenni Perekopskaya 8, Sarah Yosef 2, Jamie Copeland, Marianna Eilertsen, Parker Reymore

Republic individual scoring: Shania Graham 18, Michelle VanSlyke 16, Kianna Koepke 11, Lily Beckwith 10, Carlie Rittel 6, Sadie Merritt 3, Kiana Koepke 2, Morgan Allen 2, Lindsay Leonard, Kailee Rittel, Ellie Phillips

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 22-4, Republic 22-2

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: versus Oakesdale, Friday, Mar. 3, 10:30 a.m. at the Spokane Arena (WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament consolation loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski