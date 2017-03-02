Prep girls basketball: Cedar Park Christian advances after victory against Clallam Bay

After a poor performance in the regional round of the WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament a week before, the Cedar Park Christian – MLT Lions needed to prove to themselves and others that they still belonged in the state tourney. On Wednesday, the Lions let their play convince any doubters.

Behind the 21 points of junior forward Jamie Copeland, Cedar Park Christian – MLT defeated the Clallam Bay Bruins 50-39 in a 1B girls tournament loser-out game at the Spokane Arena.

With the victory, the Lions move on to the tournament’s quarterfinals and will match up against the Republic Tigers on Thursday, March 2; tip-off is scheduled for 12:15 p.m.

CPC-MLT, the 1B girls tournament no. 4 seed, used a 13-2 run to close out the third quarter Wednesday to pull away from no. 13 seed Clallam Bay.

Copeland’s 21 points came from shooting 9-for-21 from the field and 3-for-5 from the foul line. Jenni Perelopskaya added 17 points while Salome Yosef recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Lions.

No Bruins reached double figures in scoring as Miriam Wonderly, Molly McCoy and Jennica Maines each had eight points in the game.

To see the entire WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wiaa.com/Brackets/T1287.pdf.

Prep Girls Basketball: Clallam Bay vs. Cedar Park Christian – MLT, Mar. 1 (WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Clallam Bay 8 13 8 10 — 39

CPC-MLT 15 12 15 8 — 50

Cedar Park Christian – MLT individual scoring: Jamie Copeland 21, Jenni Perekopskaya 17, Salome Yosef 10, Marianna Eilertsen 2, Sarah Yosef, Parker Reymore

Clallam Bay individual scoring: Miriam Wonderly 8, Molly McCoy 8, Jennica Maines 8, Hannah Olson 7, Atakena Abe 4, Mariah LaChester 3, Chelsey Ritter 1, Kaitlynn Tyree

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 22-3 overall; Clallam Bay 16-6 overall

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: versus Republic, Thursday, Mar. 2, 12:15 p.m. at the Spokane Arena (WIAA 1B Girls State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

–By Doug Petrowski