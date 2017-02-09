Prep girls basketball: After postseason loss, Hawks look to next year

1 of 4

Mountlake Terrace’s first trip to the playoffs in three years was a short one as the Hawks were trampled by the Sammamish Totems 52-28 in a District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament game played Wednesday at Sammamish High School.

With the defeat Terrace’s 2016-2017 season ends with an overall win-loss record of 3-17.

After battling Sammamish to a close finish in December (a 63-60 victory for Sammamish), Terrace had hopes of possibly stealing a win on the Totem’s home floor on Wednesday. But the Totems scored the first 22 points of the game this time and were never in danger of losing the lead to the slow-starting Hawks.

Terrace trailed 22-0 before an Aynika Nuckles free throw with 5:26 to go in the second quarter for the Hawks’ first point of the game.

The biggest obstacle for the Hawks scoring early on was the play of Sammamish’s Promise Taylor, a senior 6-foot-5 post player who is heading to Ole Miss in the fall to play SEC basketball. Taylor had eight blocks in the first quarter alone on her way to a triple-double of 21 blocks, 19 points and 13 rebounds in the game.

Taylor was the only player on either team to reach double figures in scoring; Terrace was led by the nine points – all scored in the second half – of sophomore Nohea Morrison.

A disappointed Hawk Coach Jesica Annissipour didn’t want to comment on the loss, choosing instead to look ahead to the upcoming offseason. “You’ve got to put in that work,” she stated.

With a squad that included only two seniors this year, Annissipour used a locker room postgame speech to challenge those who could return to next year’s team.

“The off-season is the most important season of the year,” she said to her squad. “And if you don’t put it in, we’ll notice at tryouts and there won’t be a spot waiting for you. That’s what I told them.”

While the Hawks pack up their gear for the season, Sammamish will move on to the round of eight in the district tourney and face the no. 3-seed Burlington-Edison Tigers on Friday, Feb. 10. To see the entire District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1967&sport_id=12.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Sammamish, Feb. 8 (District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament first round loser-out game)

Terrace 0 7 10 11 — 28

Sammamish 17 11 12 12 — 52

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Nohea Morrison 9, Jorie Lambert 6, Weslynn Blackwell 6, Aynika Nuckles 3, Trinity Prout 2, Jazz Zenk 2, Eliza Sandoval, Samra Gebrehiwot, Kierra Scott

Sammamish individual scoring: Promise Taylor 19, Alliyah Shinaul 8, Grace Patterson 7, Marissa Mincy 6, Callie Jenckes 5, Amaya Storseth 4, Hannah Nash 3, Vivian Chi, Katelyn Hagel

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-17 overall; Sammamish 9-12 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2016-2017 season ended

–By Doug Petrowski